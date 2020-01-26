Gambhir hails woman captain leading R-Day Parade

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Former India opener-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Sunday expressed pride as he watched Indian Armys Captain Tanya Shergill leading the 71st Republic Day parade.

"Being a father of two daughters, it makes me feel proud to see a women leading men in the Republic Day Parade. Hats off Tania shergill, keep going," Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

"Happy Republic Day to all. #71stRepublicDay," the 38-year-old added.

Shergill, the parade adjutant, is the fourth generation officer. She broke the glass ceiling by becoming the first female to lead an all men contingent at the Army Day Parade held on January 15, winning the hearts of innumerable people across the country.

Her father was in 101 Medium Regiment (Artillery) while her grandfather was in the 14th Armed Regiment (Scinde Horse). Her great grandfather was in the Sikh Regiment. kk/in