Gambhir meets protesting teachers

The East Delhi BJP MP spoke to the authorities on their behalf and it brought a happy ending for the teachers who were staring at an uncertain future.

He took to Twitter to announce: "All problems have been resolved. Thanks to EDMC for this prompt response".

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) was supposed to recruit 4,000 MCD teachers in the city's municipal corporation schools. However, the appointment of DSSSB teachers were put on hold. This move came after a Central Administrative Tribunal order that has challenged the teachers' recruitment result of the DSSSB exam.

All the selected candidates who were shortlisted and received their joining letters started protesting at the premises of East Delhi Municipal Corporation against the Board's decision to put their appointments on hold. Candidates gathered in large numbers in the EDMC headquarters with posters.