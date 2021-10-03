Gambling racket busted in Delhi, 16 arrested

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday conducted a raid on an illegal casino in the Alipur area of the national capital and arrested 16 people allegedly involved in gambling activities.



According to an official statement issued by police, the team conducted a raid at a farmhouse in Alipur where the accused were found playing casino with the help of plastic coins or chips.

Police recovered cash worth Rs 1.67 lakhs, 2,780 plastic coins or chips having a value of approximately Rs 75 lakhs, playing cards and a balance sheet from the farmhouse.

A case has been registered under sections 3, 4, 12, 9 and 55 of the Gambling Act at Alipur Police Station.

All the 16 accused are residents of Delhi, informed the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

