Gambusia fish to check mosquito-borne diseases in UP district

According to Amroha chief medical officer Sanjay Agarwal, mosquito fish, generically known as Gambusia, eat larvae of dengue-breeding mosquitoes.

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 6 (IANS) The Amroha district administration has decided to release 7,000 gambusia or mosquito fish in drains in the populated areas to check the spread of dengue and malaria.

Health officials claim that these fishes will check the spread of viral fever in the district.

According to health department statistics, over 300 patients have been diagnosed with viral fever, 17 with malaria and 32 with dengue in the past one and half month.

The district administration is also carrying out a door-to-door survey to ask the people to drain out stagnant water from coolers, pots and other utensils.

