Gandhi Jayanti: CISF, DMRC organise cleanliness drive at Delhi metro stations

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): A joint cleanliness drive was organised by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) staff at metro stations in the national capital on Wednesday to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.



DMRC and CISF members were seen mopping the floors, cleaning the token machines and dusting the ticket counters of various stations.

Mahatma Gandhi always preached the importance of cleanliness throughout his life. As a mark of respect to Bapu, cleanliness drives at various places were organised. (ANI)

