Gandhi, Nehru slandered online with fake facts: Digambar Kamat

Panaji, Feb 9 (IANS) The image of Congress stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and others is being slandered based on falsities, Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly, Digambar Kamat, said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the launch of a social media campaign, Kamat said that the campaign, which aims to recruit members ideologically aligned to the Congress, would help correct fake facts which are being circulated on social media.