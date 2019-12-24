Gandhi siblings stopped outside Meerut

Meerut, Dec 24 (IANS) Congress leaders and Gandhi siblings -- Rahul and Priyanka were stopped outside this Uttar Pradesh city on the Meerut bypass road on Tuesday when they were on their way to meet the kin of victims' of alleged police firing during the anti-CAA-NRC protests last week.

The Yogi Adityanath administration cited that section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in parts of the state in view of sporadic violent incidents that took place during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act demonstration that saw 15 deaths.

The Gandhis are at the Partapur police station. The Congress leaders have requested for the permission to admit only three leaders which is in keeping with the prohibitory orders in place. Rahul Gandhi, on being asked that they were being arbitrarily stopped, told the media: "It is upto you to decide what they wish to do." miz/in