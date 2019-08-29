Gandhinagar: Shah reviews progress of Central schemes, directs officials

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Gandhinagar parliamentarian Amit Shah on Thursday directed officials to ensure that benefit of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is extended to all beneficiaries of his Lok Sabha constituency by October 31.

"Ujjwalla Yojana benefits should reach to each and every family by October 31, 2019. No house should remain without an electricity connection in the district," he told officials here during his day-long visit to his parliamentary constituency.

District Collector S K Langha assured the Gandhinagar MP that the targets of Ujjwalla Yojana will be achieved even before the mentioned date.Shah also held a review meeting for various Central Sector Schemes here and obtained minute details of the progress in various schemes by way of department wise presentations."In presence of the MLAs of the constituency he as chairmen of the review committee under "DISHA" directed the officials to achieve the given targets and ensure that benefits reach to the poorest of the poor," an official release said.PMUY is an initiative launched on May 1, 2016, by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. This initiative aims to safeguard the health of women and children from the smoke emitting from firewood during cooking and consequently is committed to providing 80 million BPL households with free LPG connections over the next few years. (ANI)