Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls on Oct 3

Gandhinagar, Sep 6 (IANS) Elections to the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and three other municipalities will be held on October 3 and the results will come out on October 5, the Gujarat State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, SEC Sanjay Prasad said: "The notifications for the elections will be issued on September 13 and the last day of filing nominations will be September 18. The scrutiny of the nominations will be carried out on September 20 and the last day for withdrawal will be September 21. Polling will be carried out on October 3 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m."

Repolling, if required, will be carried out on October 4, and the entire poll process will be completed by October 8, he said.

"Along with this, the bypolls for the two seats of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and one seat of Junagadh Municipal Corporation will also be held on the same dates as for the elections for the GMC," Prasad added.

The SEC also announced polling for vacant seats in many municipalities as well as district panchayats and taluka panchayats on the same date.

The State Election Commissioner also said that "the nominations filed earlier will stay effective for the GMC elections except the ward 8 and 9, where certain candidates succumbed to the pandemic".

"With this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect in the poll bound areas from Monday," he said.

The GMC elections were scheduled on April 18 but were postponed owing to the Covid-19 second wave.

