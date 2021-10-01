Gandhi's slogan relevant during pandemic: Goa Guv

Panaji, Oct 1 (IANS) Mahatma Gandhi's slogan -- 'it is health that is real wealth' -- is a relevant message amid the ongoing Covid pandemic, Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai said in his message to the state on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.

"His health slogan 'it is health that is real wealth' is very relevant in the context of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic when each one of us should practice Covid appropriate behavior of safety and hygiene," Pillai said in his message.