Ganesh Chaturthi: Tejukaya Ganesh Utsav Mandal in Mumbai vows to go green!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): As the entire country is gearing up to welcome Lord Ganpati at home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a Ganesh Mandal here has decided to go "Green" this year for the celebration.

In an eco-friendly move, the Tejukaya Ganesh Utsav Mandal has installed a 22-feet Ganpati idol made of bamboo sticks, paper mash, water-soluble adhesives and colours.

Ajit Khot, one of the idol sculptures threw some light on the products used in making the long effigy."Around 15 labourers have worked for more than 6 months to make this 22-feet Bappa idol, weighing around 1500-2000 kg. It is completely made out of eco-friendly and water-soluble materials and its basic structure is expected to melt completely within 45 minutes of immersion into sea. Apart from the idol, we have not used any flex boards for decoration and even the back of the idol will be covered with a big cloth."Apart from the eco-friendly initiative, members of the Mandal are also putting a humanitarian gesture by coming forward to help the flood-affected people of West Maharashtra."This year, we have decided to cut the cost of our decoration by keeping it as simple as possible. Whatever savings are made from this initiative will be donated to the flood-affected people in Kolhapur and Sangli. also, we are appealing all the devotees visiting our pandal not to bring flowers, garlands or other offerings instead they should bring Books, notebooks and Pencils, etc. Which can be sent to the students affected in flood-hit areas of Mumbai," said Mandal M. Ghule, Trustee of the Mandal. (ANI)