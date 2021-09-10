Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on a limited scale in temples across Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has put a ban on festivities and urged devotees to celebrate at home.Adhering to government orders and COVID-19 protocols, temples are allowing little to no devotees.RVS Mani, the President of Sidhi Budhi Vinayaka Temple in Sarojini Nagar said that the Covid protocols were being followed properly and no devotees were being allowed inside."As per the DDMA order, temples can be opened, but devotees can not be allowed. So we have used barricading this time. People are offering prayers from outside. We are thankful that devotees are listening to us though we are not happy that they are missing out on celebrations," said Mani.On the celebrations and rituals, he added, "The festival is being celebrated here for a long time. We do not follow the tradition of immersion here. Ganesh idols are described in a mantra. 'Rudraabhishek' of the idol takes place. Aarti is done. A Palanquin is taken out as well but this time around, only key post-holders of the temple will partake in that. We start celebrations 11 days before the festival."A devotee named Balachandran said, "As per the guidelines, devotees can not be allowed inside the temple so we are praying outside the premises. We always pray to him in the morning, all our work begins with Lord Ganesha. These times are really difficult for everyone. I pray to him that he removes all these difficulties from our lives. This day is extremely important for the devotees of Ganesha."There were similar scenes from the Ganesha temple in Connaught Place where a very limited number of devotees were allowed to pray inside the temple premises.Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said today,"We are organising 'Ganesh Pujan' programme at 7 pm today that I hope, will be telecast on all TV channels. I request all people to watch grand programme with their children." (ANI)