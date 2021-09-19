Ganesh Visarjan: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray bids farewell to Lord Ganesha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackrey on Sunday performed Ganpati immersion at his residence in Mumbai.



The Chief Minister along with his son Aditya Thackeray performed the immersion on the 10th day of the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, started on September 10 this year.

Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha under restrictions imposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The BMC has made 73 natural and 173 artificial immersion sites. Around 25,000 concerned staff-employees will be present at various places to serve the people of Mumbai in 24 various departments. (ANI)

