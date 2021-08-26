Gang rapes happen all the time, says K'taka Minister

Shivaram Hebbar said here on Thursday that such incidents of gang rape happen all the time. Such incidents have occurred during the times of other governments also. These things have been taking place for quite a long time.

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (IANS) After Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's shocking comments on Mysuru gang rape case, it is the turn of Minister for Labour Shivaram Hebbar to make another loose comment on the serious crime.

"It is not that such incidents are taking place only when our party came to power. Women have been targeted earlier," he added.

Such evil persons who commit crimes are always there in the society. This is an unfortunate and shocking incident. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for probe. Demand of resignation in the backdrop of gang rape is not correct, he said, adding that it is common for the opposition to demand resignation.

"Our government will initiate action on the accused persons. They will be arrested soon. The victim will be given all the support," he stated.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra attacked the Congress for politicising the issue.

"The rape incident has taken place in a distant place. But, the Congress is choosing to rape me here," he said.

He also blamed the victim for moving freely in the late evening. "She should not have gone there. It is a desolate place. She went there late in the evening. The victim lady should not have gone to an isolated place at 7.30 p.m. But, people are free to go anywhere any time."

Attacking the Congress, he said gang rape was an inhuman act, but the Congress is trying to politicise the issue. They are unfairly demanding my resignation and the government's resignation, it is not fair. I didn't mean to hurt the feelings of Congress leaders. I said it jokingly," he said.

The statements by the two ministers of the ruling government have drawn sharp reactions from the opposition as well as the people.

--IANS

mka/skp/