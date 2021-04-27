Ganga Ram Hospital gets 1.5 tonnes oxygen from Delhi govt

"Received 1.5 tonnes of oxygen sent by Delhi government at 3.30 p.m. today through DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation). With this supply, there is 4,500 cubic meters of oxygen which should last for five hours or around 8.30 pm.

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) said that it on Tuesday afternoon received 1.5 tonnes of oxygen sent by Delhi government and the new supply will last for about five hours.

"In the morning, the SGRH received two tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from Inox Air Products.

"We have 6,000 cubic meters of oxygen in storage tanks which may last for 10 hours," it said.

For the last few days, the SGRH has raised several alarms about shortage of oxygen and oxygen cylinders.

On Monday, the SGRH said that hospital has failed to get over 104 oxygen cylinders refilled in three days. These oxygen cylinders are used for transferring extremely sick Covid patients from Covid emergency to the ICU and from the wards to the ICU in case of emergency. Late in the evening, the SGRH had received 64 refilled cylinders.

--IANS

ssb/vd