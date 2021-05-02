Ganga Ram Hospital raises alarm over dwindling oxygen stocks

The SGRH authorities said: "At 6 pm, we were left with only 2,500 cubic metre of oxygen , which will last only for five hours."

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) With Delhi grappling with shortage in oxygen supply amid the continued spike in Covid cases, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), along with several other facilities, on Saturday raised alarm over the depleting stock of the life-saving gas.

The SGRH added that against a consumption of 10,000 cubic metre per day, it required a minimum 11,000 cubic metre oxygen in a day.

Earlier this week, the SGRH officials had said that it had failed to get over 104 oxygen cylinders refilled in three days. These oxygen cylinders are used for transferring extremely sick Covid patients from the emergency/ward to the ICU in case of any emergency.

Later in the evening, the SGRH had received 64 oxygen refilled cylinders.

Earlier, Sant Parmanand Hospital and Bhagat Chandra Hospital sought help from the authorities claiming that they were left with little oxygen.

Both the hospitals requested the authorities to restore oxygen supply for uninterrupted patient care.

On Saturday afternoon, 12 Covid-19 patients, including a doctor, died at Delhi's Batra Hospital due to the shortage of medical oxygen.

--IANS

ssb/sdr