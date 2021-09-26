Gangrape and murder accused arrested from Bihar's Saran

The accused is identified as Dhiraj Kumar. He had illicit relationship with the victim named Sunaina Devi (30). The victim was staying in railway colony in Sonpur town and she got the job after the death of her husband on compassionate ground.

Patna, Sep 26 (IANS) A person was arrested in connection with the gangrape and murder of a woman railway employee from Bihar's Saran district, an official said on Sunday.

The police said that the accused had taken the car of the victim and also took away her salary every month.

"As per his confession, the accused invited his three more friends in the flat of the victim. They consumed liquor followed by gangrape of Sunaina in the second week of September this year. Sunaina became angry with Dhiraj as his friends sexually assaulted her without her consent. She demanded money and car from Dhiraj and also threatened to complain against him to the police about the gangrape incident," Said Anjani Kumar, the additional SP of Saran district.

"As Dhiraj was under tremendous pressure, he hatched a conspiracy to kill her. As per the plan, he went to Varanasi on September 18 and his three friends went to Sunaina's flat and allegedly strangulated her to death," The ASP said.

"During investigation, police scanned call details of the victim and found several calls were made to Dhiraj. He was zeroed-in for the investigation. When police strictly asked him, he broke down and revealed the entire conspiracy of gangrape cum murder of Sunaina," The officer said.

"We have identified three other accused. They will be put behind bars soon," He said.

