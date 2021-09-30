Gangster Jatheri fears 'fake encounter', urges court to 'shackle' him at hearings

Jatheri's request came in the backdrop of the Rohini court shootout in which Jitender Singh Mann alias 'Gogi' was killed by two assailants, who were subsequently gunned down by the police.

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Fearing getting killed in an encounter by the police, most-wanted gangster Kala Jatheri has filed a plea in a Delhi court seeking directions to the concerned jail authorities to shackle and handcuff him whenever he is produced for hearing.

The court on its part has accepted Jatheri's plea and issued directions to the jail superintendent and all the concerned police authorities to bring him in shackles and handcuffs during transit.

Jatheri is currently in the custody of Faridabad Police. His lawyer said in the plea that the accused is having apprehension with regard to a "false and fake encounter" by the police while transiting or on a production warrant.

"For the safety of his life, the applicant himself wishes to be brought duly handcuffed and shackled during the course of transit and on production warrant which would be helpful for the police as well as for the accused as apprehension of the police that he may escape would be minimised and so also the apprehension of the applicant with regard to any false encounter," the plea said.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on July 30.

Apart from the Delhi Police, Jatheri was also wanted by Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab Police for his alleged involvement in several cases of murder, extortion and other heinous crimes.

Sources said that notorious gangster Gogi, who was killed at the Rohini court, was running a gang along with other dreaded criminals like Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra and Kala Jatheri.

