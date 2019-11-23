Gangster Sukhpreet Singh Dhaliwal produced before court in Mohali

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Deported from Armenia, gangster Sukhpreet Singh Dhaliwal was produced in a court here on Saturday after Punjab police arrested him at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi a day before.



Dhaliwal is accused in 15 criminal cases and is suspected to be in contact with Pro Khalistani elements.

The self-styled chief of the Davinder Bambiha gang, Dhaliwal alias Budda, was facing the law in more than 15 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), etc. He had also recently come to notice for his contacts with pro-Khalistan elements," Punjab police had said in a statement.

Dhaliwal convicted in a murder case of 2011 had jumped the parole in 2016 and was declared a Proclaimed Offender.

Adding that he is responsible for various criminal, extortion and unlawful activities in Punjab, the police had said that cases against Budda are also registered in various police stations of Haryana. (ANI)

