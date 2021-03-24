Gangster's kin among two shot at in Bihar's Arrah

The victims identified as Deepu Chaudhery, nephew of gangster Butan Chaudhery, and his friend Ajay Chaudhery, are under treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where the condition of Deepu is said to be critical.

Patna, March 24 (IANS) Two persons, including notorious gangster's relative, were shot at by two unidentified assailants in Bihar's Arrah town on Wednesday, police said.

Police officers said that prima facie motive of this incident seems to be an old enmity.

Butan is a notorious gangster of Bhojpur district and is currently lodged in a jail.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 1 pm in the crowded Babu Bazar area. Both Deepu and Ajay were at the spot to buy some fruits for a programme in their village.

"While they were busy in buying some fruits, two armed men open fired at them. The duo were then chased by the attackers and cornered them near the circuit house. They shot at Deepu on his head and neck, while Ajay sustained bullet injury on his right hand," police added.

"The attackers thought that Deepu had died on the spot, they threw him in the nearby conduit before fleeing the spot. We have recovered 2 live and 4 empty cartridges," officer said.

--IANS

ajk/sdr/