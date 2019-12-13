Ganguly uses screenshot pic to wish Yuvi, fans say crop it

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) BCCI chief and former India Team skipper Sourav Ganguly posted on Twitter a screenshot of a picture of his with the then teammate Yuvraj Singh to wish the latter on his birthday, which did not quite amuse Twitter fans as they pointed out it was not even cropped.

Ganguly posted the uncropped screenshot picture of the two on his Twitter handle @SGanguly99 on December 12 and wrote: "Happy birthday to the special person @YUVSTRONG12 @BCCI".

The post got 3K retweets and 52.2K likes.

Yuvraj Singh responded on his official handle @YUVSTRONG12: "Thanks dadi, lotsa love". One user pointed out: "Yo Dada, you user no cropped picture". Another commented: "At least, you should have cropped the picture, sir." One user posted: "Dada, you should at least have downloaded the image. Directly pasted a screenshot of a special person." One user pointed out when the picture was taken: "2002, NatWest Trophy lives long in the memory". One post read: How innocent my friend is. Searched for Yuvi-Ganguly picture on Google and did not even edit." One user commented: "Best part of being a celebrity is that you don't need to store your photographs." One fan advised the former cricketer: "Dada, use an Android phone if you don't know how to save photos". "BCCI President's account is more entertaining than the official BCCI account," remarked a user. tsb/saurav/prs