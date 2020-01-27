Ganja consignment worth Rs 1.25 crore seized in Haryana, one held

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana police has arrested a man and seized contraband worth Rs 1.25 crore from his possession, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Surjit alias Jeetu, a resident of Budhakhera in Hisar.

"Acting on a tip-off, the STF nabbed the accused with 1,000 kg of ganja leaves loaded in a Canter truck in the Jhajjar district. The vehicle has been seized," a Haryana police spokesperson said.



"During the checking, the police found 50 bags containing the contraband weighing 1,000 kg. Paint and thinner containers were loaded in the truck to hide the drug," he added.

During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that the seized contraband was being supplied from Odisha to Hisar. Police said that Surjit along with his three aides Ram Mehar, Anil and Sube Singh had been involved in the drug trade.

The ganja leaves were handed over to the accused at Visakhapatnam. The investigation also revealed that earlier they had brought a large number of narcotics. There is a big gang of drug-peddlers who supply the narcotics in Hisar and adjacent areas.

A case under the provisions of the NDPS Act was registered and probe into the matter is on to nab other accused involved in this racket, police said. (ANI)

