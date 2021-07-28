Ganja worth over Rs 8 cr seized in Telangana

Police arrested 11 people in both the incidents while efforts were on to trace suppliers and the intended recipients in Hyderabad and Haryana.

The ganja was seized in two different incidents in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts when it was being transported to Hyderabad and Haryana.

Bhadradri Kothagudem district superintendent of police Sunil Dutt said the police seized 3,650 kg ganja worth Rs 7.30 crore.

The trucks were intercepted during the vehicle checking at Brundavanam village on Kothagudem-Khammam road. The contraband was concealed in fish containers in two Eicher rucks.

He said four persons were apprehended while efforts were being made to identify and arrest main supplier from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh and intended receivers in Hyderabad and Haryana.

In the second incident, police in Khammam district recovered 730 kg ganja with approximate market value of Rs 1.10 crore. Khammam police commissioner Vishnu Warrier said acting on a credible information, the NDPS was seized from three vehicles

Police arrested seven people. Majority of the accused from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and were working in Khammam from for last 4-5 years. Two locals helping them were also identified and efforts were on to arrest them, he said.

--IANS

ms/in