Ganpati immersions: 18 dead across Maharashtra

Mumbai: At least 18 persons drowned in separate incidents during immersion of Ganesh idols across Maharashtra, police said on Friday. Immersions, which began on Anant Chaturdashi on Thursday, continued into Friday morning in several parts of Mumbai, Pune and Sangli, officials said.

Drowning incidents were reported in 11 districts comprising Amravati, Nashik, Thane, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Bhandara, Nanded, Ahmednagar, Akola and Satara, an official said, adding that 18 persons lost their lives in these.

The deaths include four in Amravati, three in Ratnagiri, two each in Nashik, Sindhudurg and Satara, one each in Thane, Dhule, Buldhana, Akola and Bhandara. In neighbouring Thane, a 15-year-old boy, identified as Kalpesh Jadhav of Kasara, drowned while immersing a Ganpati idol. The incident took place around 7:30pm on Thursday, an official said. Bodies of four persons taking part in immersion on Thursday in Purna river in Amravati's Watole Shukleshwar village were fished out, he said.