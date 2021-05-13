Gap between two doses of Covishield Vaccine extended to 12-16 weeks

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) The Covid Working Group chaired by N.K. Arora has recommended extension of the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks.

The gap between the two doses of the same vaccine is 6-8 weeks at present.

Thr working group, based on the available real-life evidences, particularly from UK, agreed on increasing the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield vaccine. However there is no change in interval of Covaxin doses.