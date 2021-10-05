'Garba' dress makers say sales receive lukewarm response with limited footfall amid COVID pandemic

Ami Dalal, maker of Garba dresses told ANI, "I have been selling 'Garba' dress for last 41 years. I have faced Rs 4 to 5 lakhs of loss this year. I used to export the dresses to America, Bangkok but this time, I have not received any orders. COVID-19 pandemic has affected our business. Despite restrictions people are only taking dresses on rent, no one is buying them. We have kept the discounts at 50 per cent."Tanvi Doshi, a customer, said, "I have come here to purchase a Garba dress last year, due to COVID-19 lockdown, we were unable to enjoy the Garba dance but this time I will enjoy the Navratri." (ANI)