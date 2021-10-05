  1. Sify.com
  4. 'Garba' dress makers say sales receive lukewarm response with limited footfall amid COVID pandemic

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Oct 5th, 2021, 06:30:03hrs
A visual from Surat, Gujarat. (Photo/ANI)

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 5 (ANI): Makers of Garba dresses say that sales this year received a lukewarm response with limited footfall in Gujarat's Surat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.


Ami Dalal, maker of Garba dresses told ANI, "I have been selling 'Garba' dress for last 41 years. I have faced Rs 4 to 5 lakhs of loss this year. I used to export the dresses to America, Bangkok but this time, I have not received any orders. COVID-19 pandemic has affected our business. Despite restrictions people are only taking dresses on rent, no one is buying them. We have kept the discounts at 50 per cent."

Tanvi Doshi, a customer, said, "I have come here to purchase a Garba dress last year, due to COVID-19 lockdown, we were unable to enjoy the Garba dance but this time I will enjoy the Navratri." (ANI)

