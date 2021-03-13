Gardener dies as lightning strikes in Gurugram

The victims were trying to take shelter and protect themselves from the rain when they were struck by lightning.

Gurugram, March 13 (IANS) A gardener died while three others were injured in a lightning strike at the Signature Villa Vatika City in Sector-82, Gurugram, around 4.30 p.m. on Friday, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Ramprasad, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was a gardner. He succumbed to his injuries late on Friday night.

The other injured gardeners were identified as Shivdutt and Lali, who were also from Uttar Pradesh and Anil Kumar of Sohna block in Gurugram. At present, they are stable and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to CCTV footage, the four were caught in a sudden spell of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

"The victims stood under a tree in the society when suddenly the lightning struck the tree and all four men collapsed immediately, being critically injured. They were rushed to a private hospital in Manesar where Ramprasad passed away during his treatment on Friday night," Krishan Kumar, the Vatika police post in-charge, told IANS.

