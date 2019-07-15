Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol may get opportunity to join IAF

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol who was killed in Mirage 2000 fighter jet crash, has cleared Services Selection Board in Varanasi and may get an opportunity to join the Indian Air Force's academy in Dundigal in Telangana.

Squadron Leaders Samir Abrol and Siddartha Negi lost their lives in February this year during a crash while they were test flying a Mirage 2000 fighter jet in Bengaluru. Both pilots were from the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment.

Sources in the Air Force said initial reports suggest that the plane took off and then made a failed landing attempt, after which parts of the front portion broke off and the aircraft crashed into a gate near the runway.The avionics and electronic warfare capabilities of the planes were upgraded and the two pilots were taking it for an acceptance test when it crashed at the HAL airport.However, Sushant Abrol, the brother of Samir Abrol had requested a central government inquiry into the mishap.Garima Singh had told ANI, "I want justice for my husband. And such things should never be repeated. My husband could have ejected early but that would have taken the lives of many other people. I request the government to hold the culprit accountable and punish them." (ANI)