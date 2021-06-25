Garmin launches new smartwatch in India at Rs 20,990

Priced at Rs 20,990, the all-new Forerunner 55 comes in 3 exciting colours -- black, aqua and monterra grey -- and is available on both online and offline stores.

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Smart wearables and GPS tracker maker Garmin on Friday launched a new smartwatch -- Forerunner 55 -- that is designed for beginners to track their stats and chase their fitness goals.

The smartwatch is light weighted, comes with a sleek look and has all the primary features including PacePro and cadence alerts which help the runners to focus on their running and training fundamentals and take it to the next level.

"The introduction of the new Forerunner 55 adds another feather to it. The smartwatch is well equipped with features like built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, race predictor, women's health tracking and a lot more to help the users in improving their lifestyle and overall wellbeing," Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India, said in the statement.

"An easy-to-use smartwatch engineered with Garmin's latest technology is a perfect partner to support the users in achieving their set goals with maximum satisfaction," Rizvi added.

The smartwatch also features running modes, tailored daily training tips and enhanced health monitoring to improve the user's performance both on and off the track.

With the built-in GPS, the users can start their run or walk and track their time, distance, speed, pace and heart rate data right from their wrist.

With this smartwatch, athletes can track their stress and set relaxation reminders to do short breathing exercises, use the Body Battery energy monitor to track energy levels to find the best times for activity and rest and gain insights into when and how intensity minutes are earned throughout the day.

Additionally, women can track their menstrual cycle or pregnancy and log symptoms, receive exercise and nutrition education and more through the Garmin Connect app.

The smartwatch will also automatically upload activities to Garmin Connect and allow athletes to download custom watch faces, data fields and apps from the Connect IQ Store.

The Forerunner 55 features up to 2 weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours in GPS mode.

