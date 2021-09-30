Gas leakages in Prayagraj's CNG pump, situation under control

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): A leakage in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) pipelines were reported in the Civil Lines area of Prayagraj on Thursday morning.



The police, fire brigade and company officers were being called to the incident area to monitor the situation. The entire area was cordoned off.

"The root of the cause is being identified and all the major steps are in force. People do not need to panic as the situation is under control," said Manish Mishra, Manager, Adani Group.

"We are analysing the root cause of the incident. The first step we took was to isolate the place and the entire upstream-downstream walls were being stopped at the moment. Gas supply was also stoped in two CNG pumps to avoid any incident further," Mishra added.

"As soon we find the reason for the cause, we will work on rectifying the error. The situation is completely under control, people do not need to worry about it," Mishra said.

Magistrate Prem Chandra Maurya also stated that there are two LPG and CNG gas pipelines here owned by a private company. As the incident took place in the morning, a major accident was avoided.

Speaking further Maurya said as soon as we received the call about the incident, the force members have reached here and started taking action on the matter.

"As of now, the situation is better and I think in the next one and two hours the leakage problem will be sorted out," he added.

There has been discussion about the patrolling of the force in the critical areas where they will be monitoring the situation so that future accidents can be avoided. (ANI)