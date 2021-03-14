Gathbandhan dharma stops Congress from giving ticket to Kerala Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subhash

By Gaurav Arora

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 14 (ANI): Congress leader Lathika Subhash was denied a seat as she was adamant about contesting the one from Ettumanoor constituency, that was already promised to a candidate of the Kerala Congress, which is an ally of the Congress party, said Tariq Anwar, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in Kerala.



Shubhash had gotten her head tonsured after she was denied a seat in the upcoming state elections.

"We are sad that we could not give her a ticket this time but the reason behind this is that she wanted to contest the seat in Ettumanoor that was given to Prince Lukosw, a candidate of the Kerala Congress in an earlier meeting," Anwar told ANI.

He further said that she was given the option to contest another seat but she was adamant as she wanted to contest from her home constituency.

"We had told her that she could give other option and we will consider it but she said 'No, this is my home constituency and I will fight from there only'. We tried our best but we have to take care of our allies as well," he added.

Earlier in the day, Subhash had shaved her head at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters here after being denied a ticket for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections.

She also announced her resignation from the post of Mahila Congress president as a protest against the Congress ignoring women candidates in the Assembly polls.

"I got my hair removed for justice to women in the party. I am not joining any party but I will resign from my post," Subhash told ANI.

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)