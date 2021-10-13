GatiShakti Master Plan to spur manufacturing competitiveness, says CII Director

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Lauding the launch of the Gati Shakti Masterplan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said that the master plan would spur manufacturing competitiveness facilitating ease of doing business through improved connectivity.



He said, "GatiShakti Master Plan would spur manufacturing competitiveness by facilitating ease of doing business through improved connectivity and is a giant step towards unlocking India's growth potential and creating jobs".

Banerjee said, "The proposed geospatial digital platform, which seeks to promote seamless multimodal connectivity and better intra-government coordination, is a well-timed and revolutionary initiative."

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday launched PM GatiShakti -- National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity -- at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

PM GatiShakti is the result of the Prime Minister's constant endeavor to build Next Generation Infrastructure, which improves Ease of Living as well as Ease of Doing Business. The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people. (ANI)

