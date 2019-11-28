Gauhati HC orders closure of PIL against Super 30 founder Anand Kumar

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The Gauhati High Court on Thursday ordered the closure of the PIL filed by four Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati students against 'Super 30' founder Anand Kumar.

Speaking to media persons here, Anand Kumar said: "I am very happy that I got justice today. It was a fraud case against me. I have never taken any money from any state government or any private agency."

"A fraud case was also registered against me in Patna. Some students here have registered the case against me here. I am a teacher but still, a fraud case was registered against me," he said."There is a life threat to me and my family. That is why the Bihar government has provided with security guards. I am happy with the court's decision and I expect whosoever is listening to me to understand me. I also want to thank media persons who also bring to light everything that was alleged against me."Kumar had not appeared before the court on November 26, to this he said: "I apologised to the court that I was unable to be present before it."Kumar's lawyer said: "All allegations against Kumar are false. It has to be proved in a criminal case only as PIL cannot take up this. The PIL is dismissed with liberty to petitioners to approach the Patna High Court."The Court had directed him to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation to the five students from Bihar and to their guardians, who had alleged that Kumar had cheated with them in the Super 30 academy.Four students of IIT-Guwahati -- Avinash Baro, Bikash Das, Monjit Doley and Dhaniram Tau -- had filed a PIL in the court in September last year against Kumar for doing fraud related with the results in Super 30.In the PIL, the students had alleged Kumar claimed that in 2018 during the IIT entrance examination, 26 out of 30 students from his Super 30 had qualified, but till now he has not disclosed the names of those 26 students. (ANI)