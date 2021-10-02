Gaur electrocution: 3 K'taka power dept officials booked for negligence

Belagavi (Karnataka), Oct 2 (IANS) The Karnataka Forest Department on Saturday booked three officials of the Hubli Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) in connection with the death of an adult female Indian Gaur in Belagavi district.

The gaur had died after coming into contact with an electrical fencing in the Kanakumbi forest area in Khanapur taluk on September 24. The Forest Department has now booked the assistant engineer of Khanapur, the section officer of the Jamboti Section and the junior lineman of Kanakumbi, all working for HESCOM.