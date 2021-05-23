Gaurav Kumar Singh replaces Ranbir Sharma as Collector of Chhattisgarh's Surajpur

Surajpur (Chhatisgarh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Chhattisgarh government on Sunday appointed Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Gaurav Kumar Singh as the new Collector of Surajpur replacing Ranbir Sharma who was removed from the post after a controversial video went viral in which he was seen slapping a youth.



Earlier today, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the incident was condemnable and that he has directed the District Collector to be removed from charge immediately.

"Misbehaviour by an official is unacceptable. I am upset about this incident. I apologise to the youth and his family," Baghel had tweeted in Hindi.

In videos circulating on social media, Ranbir Sharma is seen slapping a man who attempts to show him a piece of paper and explain why he was outside during the lockdown. Sharma then throws the man's phone on the road and ask accompanying policemen to hit him.

Sharma had later issued a video statement explaining that the man in the viral video had lied to officials that he was on vacation and there was no proper documentation to justify his claim and the person also misbehaved with officials.

He also issued a public apology for his outburst stating that his intention was never to disrespect anybody.

Meanwhile, the man in the videos has been charged under the Epidemic Diseases Act for violating Covid-19 norms. (ANI)