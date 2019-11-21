Gautam Buddh Nagar: FIRs registered over bursting crackers, playing loud music in wedding programmes

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 21 (ANI): Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Wednesday registered FIRs against different individuals for bursting firecrackers and playing loud music in two separate wedding programs in the district.

District Magistrate BN Singh had directed the officials to carry out an action in this regard and deal strictly with any violations of existing guidelines imposed to curb air pollution.



Sharing details of the action, Rakesh Chauhan, District Information Officer Gautam Budh Nagar said, "Case has been registered against three people, they have not been arrested yet".

One incident was reported from the Yakubpur area of the district where an FIR was registered against the manager of the marriage hall and the groom's father for violating the norms.

The second incident was reported from Ilahabas Phase 2 police station area where an FIR was registered against the manager of the marriage hall.

"Action will be taken under the direction of the district magistrate in the future too in such cases which contribute to air pollution. If anyone bursts crackers and plays loud music in functions, the administration will deal with them strictly", city magistrate Mishra said. (ANI)

