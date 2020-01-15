Gautam Gambhir extends greetings on Army Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Former cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday extended his greetings to the Indian Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day.

Gambhir took to his Twitter to quote Captain R Subramanium and said: " You have never lived until You have almost died, And for those who choose to fight, Life has a special flavor, The protected will never know!!! " - Capt R Subramanium. #Armyday".





Earlier today, CDS General Bipin Rawat along with Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Army Day.

Along with CDS and Army chief, chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh also paid their tributes. (ANI)

