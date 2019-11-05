Gautam Navlakha moves anticipatory bail plea in Bhima Koregaon case

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha on Tuesday moved an application in the Pune Sessions court seeking anticipatory bail in Bhima Koregaon violence case.

The court will hear the matter on November 7. This comes a day after the Bombay High Court directed Navlakha to approach a Special court to avail anticipatory bail. It also directed the lower court to dispose of the application in an expedited manner.



The apex court had last month extended the interim protection from arrest granted to him by four weeks. It is slated to end on November 12.

Navlakha was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including waging a war and sedition. He is accused of having links with banned Naxal groups.

Navlakha had earlier moved the top court seeking the quashing of the FIR against him after the Bombay High Court turned down his plea for the same. (ANI)

