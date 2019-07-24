Gautam Navlakha was in touch with Hizbul Mujahideen: Pune Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Gautam Navlakha, accused in Bhima-Koregaon violence was in touch with Kashmiri separatists and even people linked to terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, Pune Police submitted before the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.

Police requested the High Court to vacate the stay from Navlakha's arrest saying that this is coming in the way of investigation.



However, the Court extended the protection from arrest granted to Navlakha until further orders.

Aruna Pai is representing the Pune Police in High Court while Advocate Yug Chaudhary is Navalakha's counsel.

A division bench comprising of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharti Dangre is hearing the application of Gautam Navlakha seeking quashing of FIR against him. (ANI)

