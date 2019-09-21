Gavaskar, Shetty join US company as ambassadors

According to the company, both celebrities have joined its board.

The New Jersey-based, Triton Solar said, "The two legends who have joined Triton Solar are the great cricketing legend, the original Little Master, Mr. Sunil Gavaskar and legendary famous Bollywood star Suniel Shetty are now part of Triton Solar's top management family."

Gavaskar has joined as Worldwide Sports Ambassador and Suniel Shetty has been designated as the worldwide corporate ambassador for Triton Solar, said the company in a statement.

Triton Solar, LLC produces printable solar cells, printed lighting, and printed batteries. Gavaskar said, "I am excited to be part of Triton because this company is addressing this mission. A cost-effective solution is needed which can transform the Indian power availability scenario. With Triton Solar's expertise and offerings, I hope that we will be able to resolve major issues related to the redundant power supply in a cost-effective manner." Commenting on the joining of Shetty and Gavaskar, founder and MD of Triton Solar Himanshu B. Patel said, "This is a great moment for Triton Solar. We are expanding and this expansion can only be efficient and effective if we get like-minded people and those who believe in how we at Triton are addressing some of the world's major challenges related to power or energy supply."