Gaya: Maoists torch down two vehicles engaged in road construction

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): A JCB machine and a dumper truck engaged in the construction of road here, were torched down by Maoist on Thursday evening.

The incident was reported from the Bhainsadohar village in the Chakarbandha police station limits of the district.



The two machines were employed in the construction of a 10-km road connecting Bhainsadohar village to State Highway-69.

"Around 7-8 armed Naxalites came and pushed me down the JCB vehicle. After that they torched it down," Chandan Kumar, the driver of the JCB vehicle said.

The villagers said that the Naxalites also threatened others present at the construction site.

A person working in the construction company, said, on the condition of anonymity that the Naxalites had done so because their demands of paying them money weren't fulfilled.

"An FIR has been registered in the matter and combing operations have begun to track down the culprits and bring them to book," Rajiv Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaya said. (ANI)

