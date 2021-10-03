Gaya civic body makes manure from 'pinds' offered by devotees

Gaya (Bihar), [India], October 3 (ANI): Gaya Municipal Corporation has been preparing organic manure from 'pind' offered by devotees during the holy period known as 'Pitru Paksha'.



The Pind offered by devotees is prepared from rice, flour, sattu, sesame and other items.

Gaya Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor, Mohan Srivastava said, after the Pind Daan Ritual, the Pind is simply thrown into the garbage. It is collected in large quantities and brought to the plant for preparing organic manure.

A system like this should have been started much before all over the country, but Gaya is taking efforts and installed a machine temporarily here, he said.

Srivastava said, "We have installed two machines here in Gaya and we have a target of installing 14 machines."

"Organic manure is really productive for farmers and this is purely organic without any chemicals," he said.

Kundan Kumar, a worker at the plant, said the organic manure is being made from the 'Pind' offered by the devotees. It takes 15 days to one month to prepare manure.

"During the Pitru Paksha, a large number of Pinds are collected from every corner of the country," he said.

Technician Dharmendra Kumar said, "We received a huge amount from Pind Daan. First we extract the unwanted items and produce manure from Pind." (ANI)

