Gaya police arrest ASI in drunk stage

Rajak is deployed at Mufassil police station in Gaya district. SSP Aditya Kumar initiated surprise check in various police stations of Gaya after 12 persons after consuming poisonous hooch in neighbouring Nawada and Begusarai district in the last three days.

The alleged ASI Lalan Rajak was found drunk during surprise raid conducted by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya Kumar on Thursday.

Patna, April 2 (IANS) Gaya Police arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in drunken stage, an official said on Friday.

When the SSP reached Mufassil police station, he found that Rajak was drunk. He immediately asked Raj Kumar Prasad, SHO of Mufassil police station, to arrest the ASI.

"We conducted the medical examination of officer and found alcoholic substances in his blood. Subsequently, we arrested him," Prasad said.

In another incident, one more person died in Nawada after consuming poisonous hooch on Friday, taking the toll to 10. The deceased was identified as Aakash Yadav (16).

Yashpal Meena, the district magistrate of Nawada said: "We have conducted postmortem of Aakash Yadav which did not confirmed alcoholic substance in his blood. We have also conducted postmortem of some other deceased and if liquor would emerged as cause of deaths, we will take strict action against responsible officers."

Nawada SP DS Shawalaram said that 10 persons have lost their lives since Holi but caused of death is not emerged due to liquor.

Both the officers in a joint press conference said that family members of five deceased claimed that they died due to illness.

"Two of the deceased's family members claimed that they had consumed liquor on Holi but we have not found any proofs as their bodies were cremated. We have sent the two bodies for postmortem and waiting for their reports," Meena said.

SP DS Shawlaram claimed that district administration has seized 5,819 litre country made liquor and IMFL in the last one year. 63 persons including a woman have been arrested.

"We have also received complaints about distribution of liquor and cloths during Holi. The matter is under investigation," Shawlaram said.

--IANS

ajk/rt