Gaza ceasefire: Palestinians, Israelis recount horrors of 11-day onslaught

Gaza [Palestine], May 22 (ANI): As a ceasefire in Gaza is agreed upon by Israel and Hamas, stories of fear and survival amid 11 days of onslaught/violence are emerging from both the Palestinian and Israeli enclaves.



Al Jazeera reported, several terrified civilians began saying their final goodbyes to family members and friends during the 11-day conflict and recalling the terror event.

Ibrahim al-Talaa, 17, lives in Mughazi camp in the centre of the Gaza Strip. He was among those who sent a final farewell to extended family members and friends through Facebook.

Ibrahim recounted his toughest day in the attack as Israeli fighter jets bombed near his home. He said he felt like it was the end for himself and loved ones surrounding him.

"The Israeli warplanes bombed many different places in my area with more than 40 consecutive missiles, without issuing the prior warnings they used to issue in the past three wars. The sound of the bombing and shelling was so terrifying that I cannot describe it," Ibrahim said.

According to the Times of Israel, ceasefire allowed many people to get back to their normal lives in Israel. But for others, everything has totally changed since Hamas fired some 4,300 rockets, killing 12 people and wounding hundreds.

Multiple buildings from both sides suffered massidamage during the barrages, dozens of families have been left homeless with their possessions destroyed.

On May 17, a rocket slammed into a residential building in the coastal city of Ashkelon.

Malka and Michael Stilerman have no protected area in their home and the public bomb shelter is too far to reach in time. The rocket hit on Monday totally destroyed their home. Michael was lightly injured and remains in hospital.

"How can we start again? I don't know but I do not cry because I need to live. I have grandchildren and great-grandchildren," Malka said.

The Security Cabinet of Israel approved a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip from 2 am on Friday (23:00 GMT on Thursday). Both sides have been firing rockets at each other, leading to 248 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

