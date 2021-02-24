GCC calls for participation in Iran's nuke deal talks

Riyadh, Feb 24 (IANS) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General, Nayef Al-Hajraf has called for the participation of GCC countries in any talks on Iran's nuclear deal, Al Arabiya News reported on Wednesday.

Hajraf made the call during his meeting with the Ambassadors of the European Union in Riyadh on Tuesday, noting the Iranian nuclear negotiations are related to regional security and stability, Xinhua reported.