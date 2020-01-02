Geelani's granddaughter to hold anti-India show on Jan 7

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Kashmiri journalist Ruwa Shah, the grand-daughter of separatist Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, is to organise another anti-India show on next Tuesday, says officials.

Shah, who has alleged Indian government of committing atrocities against Kashmiris on many occasions in the past through her addresses in various events abroad as well as on social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter, will this time organise a show, which she claims, have an "exclusive and in depth conversations".

The show is being organised between 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on January 7.

It is learnt that the show would be against Indian government as like her other events, officials, requesting anonymity said.

A social media post shows the time and date of the event but the place is not mentioned. The post shows that Salaamedia will telecast the show and it will be live on Facebook.

The post shared a studio number 0108802396 and WhatsApp number: +27 61766 0355.

With the WhatsApp number posted on the social networking site, which is of South Africa, it seems that the show is being organised in South Africa.

Shah's speech in similar function organised by salaamedia in South Africa in May last year was also against the Indian government.

Shah, who worked for a short duration in some media organisations in Delhi, began talking openly against the Indian government months after her father Altaf Ahmad Shah was caught along with many Hurriyat leaders in terror funding case in the Valley registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in May 2017.

On July 24, 2017, the NIA arrested seven separatist leaders, including Shah's father, on charges of criminal conspiracy and waging war against India. He is in Delhi's Tihar jail since then.

The case involves Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

rak/vd