Geelani's last rites should have been performed as per family wishes: Mehbooba Mufti

Talking to reporters here, Mufti said that the family members have the right to perform the last rites of the deceased according to their wishes, which was not allowed in Geelani's case.

Srinagar, Sep 6 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday that the last rites of saperatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani should have been performed as per his family's wishes.

"I have heard that the family members were roughed up after his death and an FIR has been lodged against them. I think this is against the culture of this country," she said.

"Everybody has a right to express their views in a democracy. If you don't agree with somebody's views, it does not mean that you will take revenge for his ideology after his death," Mufti said.

She said people closed their shops voluntarily after his death although they were threatened that their water and power supplies will be snapped if they shut their shops.

"This was a natural reaction of the people because they were sad," she added.

--IANS

zi/arm