Gehlot, Raje condole Jaitley's demise

In his tweet, Gehlot said: "Deeply saddened to know of the untimely demise of former Union Minister and senior BJP leader, Sh #ArunJaitley. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace."

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also paid tribute to Jaitley. She said: "Jaitley's death is not only a big loss to the BJP, but it is also a big loss to me as he always acted like an elder brother to me. He was helpful to one and all and he held the country high by taking many significant initiatives during his tenure as a finance minister."

State organisational General Secretary Chandrashekhar said that Jaitley contributed a lot to the nation while working as a Finance Minister. "He was a man of ideology and he will be remembered always for his remarkable work. His death is a big loss to BJP," he added. BJP state media-in-charge Vimal Katiyaar said that Jaitley played a significant role in Indian politics and an era has come to an end with his demise.