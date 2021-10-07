Gehlot aide Raghu Sharma appointed Guj Cong In charge

Sharma, who is a minister in Ashok Gehlot cabinet in Rajasthan, is close to the Chief Minister and was called last month for a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. Gujarat goes to polls next year and the Congress has one year to prepare particularly after recent rout in the local body elections.

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday appointed Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma as In charge of Gujarat, Daman Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The party was without In charge after demise of Rajeev Satav.

The Congress is yet to appoint State President in the state. In last elections in 2017, Ashok Gehlot was In charge of the state and the Congress faired well in the elections but could not win the majority. The appointment paves way for reshuffle in Rajasthan which is pending and now the Congress leadership wants to placate Sachin Pilot in the state.

The tussle between Pilot and Gehlot is not new and recently the former had met Rahul Gandhi in the national capital, twice in a month over issues related to Rajasthan. The meetings have triggered speculation that some serious political considerations are going on behind the scenes, though there is no official word on it from either side yet.

Amid wild speculations, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Congress government in his state will complete its five year tenure, and also form the next government.

"Our bureaucrats are the first ones to remain tense discussing if the government shall continue or not. This is a burning topic in the secretariat too. But our government will continue in Rajasthan and will also form the next government in the state," he added.

