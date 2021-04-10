Gehlot Congress' jailor, says Union minister Shekhawat

Over a dozen leaders from AIUDF are camping in a five star resort since Friday and Congress leaders confirmed they will be here till the time they want.

Jaipur, April 10 (IANS) Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday targeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and termed him a 'jailor' soon after the Gehlot government 'politically quarantined' AIUDF leaders from Assam in Rajasthan fearing their poaching by the BJP.

Shekhawat in his tweet said, "Ashok Gehlot has garnered expertise as CM in sending leaders for political camping. While the results have not been announced in Assam, the Congress feels threatened of losing the battle. The party has once again resorted to herding its own party leaders as well as its allies. Basically, this seems to be the main job of the CM. Packing their own leaders in a fencing made of star services. This time, the leaders from other parties have also been 'arrested'. It will be apt to term Gehlot ji as Congress jailor."

As per the latest update, a total of around 20 leaders of AIUDF are camping in Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur.

